Ludhiana | Assailants attack staff at civil hospital, 3 arrested

The city police have arrested three assailants for allegedly misbehaving and physically assaulting an on-duty medical officer at the civil hospital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Sohan Singh, Rajvir Singh and Sandeep, while two of their accomplices are on the run.

District forensic expert, a nodal officer at the emergency ward of the civil hospital, Dr Charan Kamal Ladhar was attacked when he asked the accused to wait for their turn.

He said, “Five persons reported at the emergency ward of the civil hospital around midnight on Tuesday for their medicolegal examination. They were told to wait for their turn for a medico-legal report (MLR) after the examination of their injuries.”

“They tried to barge into the doctor’s room after thrashing the security guard. I tried to assuage them but they pulled me from my collar and bit my hand, when I ran into my office, they came behind me and ransacked my office,” he said.

He said that the accused were in an inebriated state and were demanding their MLR report to be prepared on priority, saying that they were close to a local leader.

The miscreants also suffered injuries after the public and security personnel intervened to save the doctor.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 was registered against the identified accused.