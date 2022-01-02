Ludhiana bomb blast: Court extends police remand of two co-accused

Ludhiana A local court today extended the police remand of Ranjit Singh, 54, and Sukhwinder Singh, aka Boxer, 39, till January 6. The duo had been brought from the Ludhiana Central Jail and are accused for radicalising former cop Gagandeep Singh, the main accused of the bomb blast case took place at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23. They had shared a barrack with Gagandeep.

Sukhwinder, once a national-level boxer, was arrested with 3- kg RDX by Banga police in 2012. As per the police, before being arrested again in 2019 Boxer was in touch with some militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir when he visited there to procure AK-47 rifles.

Meanwhile, there was panic in the court complex on Saturday as well, when a fire broke out in a chamber on the 6th floor of the district court complex. A short-circuit is believed to have caused the blaze.