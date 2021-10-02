Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Christian Medical College gets non-invasive cardiology centre
Ludhiana: Christian Medical College gets non-invasive cardiology centre

Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, chairman, Trident Group of Industries, inaugurating the non-invasive cardiology centre at Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Nohar Chand Gupta Memorial, a non-invasive cardiology centre, was inaugurated at the department of cardiology of Christian Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta and Varinder Gupta, who got the centre established as a tribute to their father NC Gupta, inaugurated it.

Rajinder Gupta appreciated the treatment and care given to his father by the team of doctors and nurses at the cardiology department of CMC Hospital.

Dr Rajneesh Calton, professor and head of the cardiology department at CMC Hospital, informed that the centre is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including, a colour doppler echocardiography machine with 2D and 3D imaging facilities for adult and paediatric patients. It also has a wireless treadmill machine, holter recorders, ambulatory blood pressure recorders, and 15-lead electrocardiography machines, he added.

