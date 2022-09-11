Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Complaint filed against singer for hurting religious sentiments

Published on Sep 11, 2022 11:44 PM IST

In his complaint, Arora, who is vice-president of Shiv Sena Punjab, said that despite performing at a religious event, the singer performed songs like“Peg Mote Mote” and “Choli ke peeche kya hai” which are vulgar and promote consumption of alcohol. The Ludhiana police have initiated an investigation, but an FIR hasn’t been lodged yet. Arora said that if police fail to register a case against Khan by Monday, they will start a protest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora has filed a complaint against Punjabi singer G Khan for allegedly performing songs promoting liquor consumption and vulgarity at a Ganesh Chaturthi programme in Janakpuri.

In his complaint, Arora, who is vice-president of Shiv Sena Punjab, said that despite performing at a religious event, the singer performed songs like“Peg Mote Mote” and “Choli ke peeche kya hai” which are vulgar and promote consumption of alcohol. He told police the singer and organisers of the event hurt religious sentiments.

The Division number 2 police have initiated an investigation, but an FIR hasn’t been lodged yet. Arora said that if police fail to register a case against Khan by Monday, they will start a protest. When contacted, inspector Arshpreet Kaur, station house officer at Division Number 2 police station, said they will take appropriate action after availing legal opinion from the district attorney (legal).

