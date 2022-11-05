Ludhiana DC felicitates farmers for shunning stubble burning

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday felicitated progressive farmers of the district for contributing towards environment conservation by not burning paddy straw.

Appreciating the farmers for shunning the practice of stubble burning in Bhatha Dhua, Hambran, Kotli, Baniewal, Valipur Khurd, Valipur Kalan and nearby villages, Malik said these farmers had set an example for others by disposing the paddy straw without causing pollution. These farmers had tied up with private persons who own balers. The balers clear the paddy fields quickly following which farmers start sowing wheat into their fields.

She said these farmers had shown the courage to shun the practice of paddy straw burning and therefore helped in reducing the level of pollution.

The deputy commissioner asked them to encourage other farmers to adopt the same way to manage the paddy straw and increase the number of farmers who are not burning their crop residues. She said shunning the straw burning practice would be a real tribute to our gurus who gave the message of ‘Pawan Guru Pani Pita Mata Dharat Mahtt’ to people.

Malik said straw burning destroys several important nutrients and other micronutrients of soil, whereas if the residue of straw is harvested in the soil with the help of ultra-modern equipment, the health of soil improves drastically.

