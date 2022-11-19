Ludhiana girls bring home the bacon in Junior Punjab Baseball Championship

Defeating Sangrur 3-1, Ludhiana girls brought laurels to the district by recording victory in the summit clash of the Junior Punjab State Baseball championship held on Saturday at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the summit clash, boys’ team of Sangrur defeated Ludhiana by scoring two against zero. The teams of Malerkotla and Amritsar obtained third position in the girls’ and boys’ category, respectively.

As many as 13 teams from different districts of Punjab, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Moga, Mohali, Ropar, Patiala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Malerkotla, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Mansa, participated in the tournament.

Secretary of Punjab Baseball Association Harbir Singh said, “The national level tournament for under-17 players will be held in Kerala in December. The team representing Punjab will be selected on the basis of their performance in the tournament.”

He said teams from all over India will compete in the Junior National Baseball championship.