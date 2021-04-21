Ludhiana health dept runs out of vaccine stock, cuts supply to pvt hospitals

Having run out of its vaccine stock, the Ludhiana health department has suspended supply to private hospitals in the district till further orders.

Sources in the department said they have run out of both Covidshield and Covaxin supplies and around 85 private hospitals in the district are not getting the vaccine as of now.

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said private hospitals have been told that a fresh stock will arrive in about three days’ time and until then, they will have to use their reserve stock.

“We have informed the government about the development. Until our stock is replenished, we will use our supply only in government-run session sites,” he added.

As per sources, the department currently has a total of 15,000 vials (Covishield and Covaxin) in its stock.

District immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja said a state-level meeting is being convened on Wednesday to review the situation and the status on availability will be clear after that.

On Tuesday, Covishield was administered only at four government-run Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) in the urban area.

Dr GS Grewal, former president of the Punjab Medical Council, said, “If the government cannot ensure a smooth supply of vaccines, then why did they involve us. Further, ever since we switched to the Ayushman Bharat portal, from that of the National Health Authority, for payments, we have been facing multiple glitches and the supply has been erratic.”

Harjeet Kaur, 62, a beneficiary who had visited a private hospital for the second dose of vaccine, said she was asked to return. “I was told to come again in a few days as the vaccine is not available. It has been over a month since I was administered the first dose. I hope the vaccine is available soon,” said Kaur.