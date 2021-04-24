Ludhiana logs 861 Covid cases in slight drop, but deaths rise to 10

With 861 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, Ludhiana registered a slight dip in its daily count, but the deaths rose to 10, for the second time this month.

Seven of the deceased hailed from posh areas of the city.

On Friday, the district had logged an all-time high of 995 cases, while the number of deaths was eight. Since April 19, the daily cases have remained over 700 for six consecutive days.

Ludhiana had last witnessed 10 deaths on April 19. Apart from this, this year, it clocked daily deaths in double digits only on two other occasions – 11 on March 29 and 10 on March 28.

With Saturday’s deaths, the toll reached 1,290, while the fresh cases pushed the total count to 48,214, of which 6,620 cases are still active.

A total of 96 positive patients are admitted in government hospitals and 894 at private hospitals as of Saturday. Government facilities have 354 Covid beds available and private hospitals have another 322.

The number of patients on ventilator has also increased from 20 to 26 in just two days. Besides, 7,889 patients are in home isolation.

Five senior citizens among latest fatalities

Amongst the men who succumbed to the disease were a 78-year-old from LIG Flats in Sector 32, a 71-year-old from Sarabha Nagar, a 62-year-old from Kidwai Nagar, and two aged 55 from Ram Nagar and Rajguru Nagar.

The female deceased were a 72-year-old from Barewal, a 65-year-old from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, a 58-year-old from Gurdev Nagar, a 56-year-old from Preet Nagar and a 48-year-old from Rauni village.