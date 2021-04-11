Ludhiana man assaulted, robbed of 20,000, scooter

A 46-year-old man was beaten up by four men and robbed of his scooter and ₹20,000 in New Madhopuri on Friday night.

The victim, Mohammad Naeem, 46, of Gulabi Bagh, told the police that he was in New Madhopuri for dinner at a friend’s house.

After the meal, he left for his house around 8.30pm. On the way, four men waylaid him and assaulted him. After overpowering him, they snatched his ₹20,000 in cash and mobile phone, before fleeing with his scooter.

As the robbers left, Naeem rushed back to his friend’s house and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joginderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain), 379-B (snatching) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Daresi police station.

The police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to gather clues about the accused.