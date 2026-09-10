Ludhiana: Man booked for attempt to sexually assault 9-year-old boy

Meharban police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man after a nine-year-old boy alleged that he tried to sexually assault him, then beat and threatened him when he resisted.

After being questioned, the boy narrated what had happened, prompting the family to file a police complaint. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, Nazar Singh of Harkishan Vihar, took the boy along on the pretext of buying him snacks from the market. Instead, he is said to have taken him to an isolated spot, where he tried to sexually assault him. When the boy resisted and fought back, the accused allegedly thrashed him and threatened to kill him and his family if he told anyone about the incident, before fleeing.

The boy’s mother said she and her husband had gone out. On returning home, they found their son scared, with a swollen face. After being questioned, the boy narrated what had happened, prompting the family to file a police complaint.

On the mother’s complaint, police have booked the accused under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said the accused works as a cleaner. He is married but has been living alone for about three years after his wife left him. Police are conducting raids to arrest him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said the accused works as a cleaner. He is married but has been living alone for about three years after his wife left him. Police are conducting raids to arrest him. {{/usCountry}}