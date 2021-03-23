IND USA
Ludhiana district has 130 marriage palaces. (Representational image)
Ludhiana marriage palace owners bear the brunt of fresh curbs

Marriage palace owners in the city and its periphery are finding it difficult to cope with the fresh directives issued by the state government regarding restrictions on gathering at weddings and functions up to 20 guests only
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:28 AM IST

Marriage palace owners in the city and its periphery are finding it difficult to cope with the fresh directives issued by the state government regarding restrictions on gathering at weddings and functions up to 20 guests only.

According to marriage palace owners, 99% bookings of for March have been cancelled and those who had made reservations for April are in the lurch.

The owners have sought relaxation from the government citing the losses they have already suffered in the last one year. Ludhiana district has 130 marriage palaces.

Amarjit Singh, president of the local marriage palace owners’ welfare association, said they have to pay salaries of the staff and maintain the facility as well.

He said theatres are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy, while marriage palaces are way bigger than multiplexes and theatres. “Marriage palaces have big halls and lawns. Some of them have a capacity of accommodating 1,500 to 2,000 guests,” he added.

“Such decisions should be practical. We should be allowed to hold functions and parties as we have a lot of space to maintain social distancing,” said Amarjit.

“At least 200 families are being directly affected by the curbs. Waiters, cooks, photographers, dancers, DJs, security guards, florists, and vendors are directly dependent on weddings. Apart from it, sectors like garments, shoes and fashion accessories also bank on such ceremonies,” he added.

Rajnish Kumar, secretary of the association, said people started cancelling their programmes after the government enforced the night curfew. “Now, the government has restricted gathering to 20 guests only. While some have postponed their plans, others are opting for simple ceremonies in gurdwaras, temples and other religious places,” he said, adding that they will take up the issue with the government.

Earlier, Punjab hotel and restaurant association had criticised the government for allegedly discriminating against them. Representatives of the association had sought permission to organise events with 50% capacity.

They had said that 95% of the bookings stood cancelled and people started shifting the programmes to Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, where no such restrictions are in place.

