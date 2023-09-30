Ludhiana: Mason dies after being hit by truck

A speeding truck hit a bike-borne mason near Noorpura village of Raikot on Friday. After the mishap, the driver of the truck helped the brother of the victim to take him to hospital. However, after the victim died, the driver escaped from the hospital.

A speeding truck hit a bike-borne mason near Noorpura village of Raikot in Ludhiana on Friday. After the mishap, the driver of the truck helped the brother of the victim to take him to hospital. However, after the victim died, the driver escaped from the hospital. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Raikot Police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck.

The complainant, Jagan Singh of Daddahoor Village said that he along with his brother Bhajan Singh was returning home from Baddowal Village on two separate bikes where they were working on an under-construction building.

He added that when they reached near Noorpura Village, the driver of the truck hit his brother and injured him. The driver helped him in taking his brother to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. After the death of his brother, the driver escaped from the hospital.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON