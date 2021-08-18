Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC to fit GPS in its vehicles to curtail misuse

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The step is being taken on the directions of the mayor to keep a check on the movement of officials and pilferage of fuel (Representative photo)

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to get Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers installed in all its official and field vehicles to keep a check on the movement of officials and pilferage of fuel.

The movement of the vehicles will be monitored through Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) being established at the MC Zone D office under Smart City Mission.

As per information, GPS trackers will be installed in all 300 vehicles, including official vehicles, JCBs, tippers, road rollers, etc.

The step is being taken on the directions of the mayor to avoid misuse of the vehicles. The mayor had, in the past, caught officials getting fuel allocated for vehicles that are not even in use, said one of the officials, requesting anonymity, adding that fuel theft cases have also been reported during the fogging process.

He said earlier also, the MC had got the trackers installed in a few of its vehicles and those operated by A2Z company, which was dealing with solid waste management in the city till February this year. While some of them did not work properly others were damaged by the employees, he added.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said, “The project has been initiated on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu and the GPS trackers will be installed through a contractor by following the tender process.”

