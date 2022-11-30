Ludhiana: Mini Rose Garden to be thrown open for public in 1st week of Dec

The project to renovate the Mini Rose Garden in Kidwai Nagar has been completed and it is likely to be thrown open for the public in the first week of December, municipal corporation (MC) officials said on Tuesday.

Spread over an area of around 3.5 acre, it is the biggest park in the central constituency and the project to renovate it has been completed under Smart City Mission at a cost of around ₹3.5 crore.

Started in March last year, the project was scheduled to be completed by February this year. But, it got delayed due to changes in the design. The work also remained on hold for a few months after a group of NGOs submitted a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against concretisation of the green belt, following which changes were made in the design based on directions of the tribunal.

Apart from developing the green belt and planting different varieties of plants, musical fountains, a badminton hall and an open gym have also been constructed at the Mini Rose Garden.

With the municipal elections likely to be held soon in the city, the project has also triggered a credit war between AAP and Congress.

While MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi took credit for getting the project fast-tracked after AAP came into power in Punjab, member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, who visited the site on November 11, said the project was launched during the tenure of the previous Congress government for the benefit of the public.

Prashar had previously announced that he will inaugurate the project in the last week of November.

An official, requesting anonymity, stated that AAP MLAs are busy campaigning ahead of the state polls in Gujarat, due to which the Mini Rose Garden will probably be inaugurated in the first week of December by local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijar.

