Ludhiana: Now, book machinery for in-situ stubble management on i-Khet app

The farmers will now be able to check the availability of and book agro-machinery and equipment on the soon-to-be-launched i-Khet app from the comfort of their homes.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the i-Khet mobile app would be available on Google Play Store within a few days. He said the app would facilitate farmers to have easy access to the agro machinery/equipment for in-situ crop residue management.

He further said the farmers can search for the equipment they need on the app. The app will also fetch information about nearest farmers’ groups, individuals, co-operative societies, or panchayats owning the same equipment along with their contact numbers within a few seconds. He said that by contacting the owners, the machinery can be booked on the app also.

He informed that this year, a total of 489 equipment for stubble management have been issued in Ludhiana through the portal comprising 19 individual farmers, 30 panchayats, 105 co-operative societies, and 335 farmers’ groups.

The DC added that the district has issued 4,884 agro-machines, including happy seeder, super seeder, mulcher, RMB plough, super SMS, paddy straw chopper/shredder, zero till drill, and others in the last three years which can be checked through the i-Khet app.

Exhorting farmers to adopt in-situ crop residue management to manage the stubble, Sharma said stubble burning is hazardous for the farmers and the land. He said the practice ruins the health of the soil besides harming the environment.

Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal said the department has already initiated an awareness drive in villages to sensitize the farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning.