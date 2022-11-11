Ludhiana: PAU comes up with ‘Surface seeding of wheat’ technique to manage paddy straw

To manage paddy straw which has been a burning issue in the state, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has come up with a low-cost and environment-friendly technique named ‘Surface seeding of wheat’ in which paddy harvesting and wheat sowing are carried out simultaneously.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said surface seeding technology has been developed for the management of paddy straw which has been a big challenge for farmers in the region, as the time window between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat is short.

Stating that the new technique has many added benefits over the conventional methods of paddy residue management, the V-C said it costs ₹650 per acre only, which is 3–4 times lesser than conventional method of paddy straw management and wheat sowing.

Besides, it does not require expensive machines and high HP tractor for residue management, encourages in-situ paddy residue management which is environment-friendly and builds up soil health, provides complete mulching saving the crop from terminal heat stress, reduces use of herbicide as weed infestation is lesser in a mulched field and above all, halts paddy straw burning, said Gosal.

How it works

Head of the department of agronomy Makhan Singh Bhullar said, “In this technique, an attachment has been developed and fitted with the combine harvester which uniformly broadcasts wheat seed and basal fertilizer at the time of paddy harvest.”

“It is followed by a single operation of cutter-cum-spreader (at 3–4 inch above surface), and application of irrigation. For sowing, 45 kg treated wheat seed and 65 kg DAP are used for one acre. If combine with seeding attachment is not available, the seed and fertilizer are broadcasted manually after paddy harvest, followed by the single operation of cutter-cum-spreader and irrigation.” Bhullar said.