Ludhiana police take 7 months to lodge FIR in assault case

Police took seven months and nine days to lodge an FIR in an assault case that took place right outside the gate of Division Number 1 police station. Complainant Mohit Narang, 30, of Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri, alleged that the cops kept dilly-dallying the matter, forcing him to move the Punjab and Haryana high court with a writ petition.

The accused in the case are Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena national president Sunil Tangri, his accomplices Surinder Kali, Sunny Tangri, Shalu Bawa and their five unidentified accomplices.

Narang said he runs a mobile repair shop in a rented space in Gurmandi. The owner of the rental space wanted him to vacate the shop following which he moved the court for a stay order. The accused then started pressuring him to withdraw the case, which he agreed to. But on July 19, 2019, two days after he withdrew the case, the accused forcefully got him to vacate the shop.

“They stole the material kept in my shop. On September 15, 2019, I filed a complaint against the accused at Division number 1. Soon after I came out of the police station, the accused started thrashing me and also stole ₹32,000 from my pockets,” said Narang.

“Even though the incident took place outside the police station, no action was taken against the accused. After approaching the police multiple times, I moved a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the police inaction. Now, the cops have registered an FIR to save themselves,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A manhunt has been launched for the accused, he added.

Police took seven months and nine days to lodge an FIR in an assault case that took place right outside the gate of Division Number 1 police station. Complainant Mohit Narang, 30, of Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri, alleged that the cops kept dilly-dallying the matter, forcing him to move the Punjab and Haryana high court with a writ petition. The accused in the case are Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena national president Sunil Tangri, his accomplices Surinder Kali, Sunny Tangri, Shalu Bawa and their five unidentified accomplices. Narang said he runs a mobile repair shop in a rented space in Gurmandi. The owner of the rental space wanted him to vacate the shop following which he moved the court for a stay order. The accused then started pressuring him to withdraw the case, which he agreed to. But on July 19, 2019, two days after he withdrew the case, the accused forcefully got him to vacate the shop. “They stole the material kept in my shop. On September 15, 2019, I filed a complaint against the accused at Division number 1. Soon after I came out of the police station, the accused started thrashing me and also stole ₹32,000 from my pockets,” said Narang. “Even though the incident took place outside the police station, no action was taken against the accused. After approaching the police multiple times, I moved a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the police inaction. Now, the cops have registered an FIR to save themselves,” he said. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A manhunt has been launched for the accused, he added. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Ludhiana halts for Sunday lockdown, bizmen rue losses 34-hour lockdown: Last year’s nightmare haunts migrant workers, destitute in Jammu Sunday shutdown: Testing, vaccination centres see lean footfall in Ludhiana Ludhiana left with just a day’s stock of vaccine