Ludhiana | Political rivalry: 6 booked for assaulting panchayat member’s brother

At least six people were booked on Tuesday for assaulting a panchayat member of Gorsian Kadar Bakhash village in Sidhwan Bet area and her brother over a political rivalry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident had occurred on October 24 on Diwali night, but one Palwinder Singh of Moga, lodged a statement with the police on Monday.

Three of the accused are Jaswant Singh alias Mani, Surjit Singh and Dilshad Ravi.

Palwinder said his sister had contested the panchayat elections against a candidate belonging to the accused’s group and won handily.

Palwinder said that on Diwali night, the accused, who are his sister’s neighbours, barged into their house and attacked them with sharp weapons. He suffered severe injuries.

ASI Zorawar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 323, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code at Sidhwan Bet police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}