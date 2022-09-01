Ludhiana | Previous govts encouraged illegal colonies: Arora

Minister of housing and urban development Aman Arora on Wednesday alleged that politicians/leaders and officials encouraged the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state during the regime of previous governments.

He added that there are 14,000 illegal colonies in the state currently, most of which are in Ludhiana district.

Arora was in the city on Wednesday to get suggestions from Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials and colonisers regarding the policy to regulate construction of colonies across the state.

Members of the Punjab Colonisers and Property dealers Association had been protesting against the state government for the past few months seeking no-objection certificates (NOC) against plots and regularisation of illegal colonies.

Members of the association raised their issues with Arora including non-issue of NOCs and hiked collector rates.

Addressing the media at Bachat Bhawan (mini secretariat), Arora stated that the government is working to resolve the issues surrounding illegal colonies and meetings are being held in different districts to get feedback from officials, colonisers and resident welfare associations.

When questioned about problems being faced by the general public, Arora stated that they might be facing problems at present, but there are a large number of malpractices which the government is working to end by framing a policy, which will ultimately benefit the public.

“ Construction of illegal colonies was encouraged by politicians and officials in the previous governments due to their vested interests and the state government is now working to take corrective steps. No decision has yet been taken on whether a one-time settlement policy will be floated,” said Arora.

‘PUDA will come up with affordable housing projects’

When questioned about the failure of government departments in coming up with affordable housing projects, Arora stated that the state government is working to provide urban planned development to residents and Punjab Urban Planning and development Authority (PUDA) will also come up with affordable housing projects.

No illegal construction will now be allowed in the state

Arora stated that no new illegal construction of colonies will be allowed in the state and strict directions have been issued to the authorities in this regard. Further he has directed the authorities to take up development projects in the approved/licensed colonies. There are 181 licensed colonies under the jurisdiction of GLADA.