Ludhiana saw six-fold rise in Covid hospitalisations in a span of a month

The district has seen a six-fold increase in the number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation in the last one month, data from health department revealed.

As per information, there were 59 Covid-19 patients admitted in government and private hospitals across the district on February 28. By March 31, the number went up 355. The number of active cases also increased almost five times in the corresponding period. Against 554 active cases on February 28, there were 2, 937 active cases on March 31. The number of patients on ventilator support also increased from one on February 28 to 10 on March 31.

As per information, around 70-80% of the beds at prominent city hospitals, including Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), are occupied. But hospital authorities – both at private and government ones—maintain that adequate arrangements are in place to deal with the situation.

DMCH medical superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said, “With the rising cases, the number of patients requiring hospitalisation has also increased. But there is nothing to worry as we have enough beds. The number of beds can be increased further if the need arises. Even if the cases rise beyond capacity, the hospitals are in touch with the administration to make alternative arrangements to ensure no one is left without a bed.”

A CMCH official said, “Everyone has learnt from the past experience and ramped up the facilities. Also, now most of the Level 1 patients remain in home isolation and only Level 2 and 3 patients are hospitalised. The capacity can be increased if directions are received from the administration.”

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Sukhjevan Kakkar said, “There is a rise in the number of cases but there is no shortage of beds and adequate arrangements are in place to provide medical facilities to Covid patients. We are regularly monitoring the situation and if required, more beds will be added to increase the capacity.”