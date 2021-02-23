Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana school that evaded property tax to tune of 57 lakh to now pay 1.5 crore
others

Ludhiana school that evaded property tax to tune of 57 lakh to now pay 1.5 crore

The school authorities submitted ₹18 lakh to the MC after a team visited the school with a warning to seal it.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
After receiving a complaint that the school management was evading property tax, MC officials looked into the matter and found that the school had filed property tax returns for three years under the self-occupied category. (Getty Images)

After the management of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, failed to submit pending property tax of 1.15 crore, a team of the municipal corporation (MC) went to the school on Monday to issue a warning.

The school authorities submitted 18 lakh to the MC and sought time till Wednesday to pay the remaining amount.

After receiving a complaint that the school management was evading property tax, MC officials looked into the matter and found that the school had filed property tax returns for three years under the self-occupied category. But the school had been paying rent for the property in crores. The building owner or the tenant has to pay 7.5% of the annual rent as property tax, but in case of schools, 50% exemption is provided by the department.

It was found that the school management has evaded tax amounting to over 57 lakh by filing tax return under the wrong category. As per the tax evasion norms, a violator has to pay 100% penalty on the amount evaded. So the MC served a notice for recovery of 1.5 crore on the school on January 7.

MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said, “The school authorities were delaying the payment following which we issued a warning that the civic body will initiate sealing proceedings if the dues are not cleared. The management has paid 18 lakh and assured that the rest of the amount will be paid by Wednesday.”

Zonal commissioner Kulpreet Singh led the team of officials.

The MC team also recovered 10 lakh from the management of a bank in Kochar market area, which was caught evading tax recently. The MC officials said the bank authorities have to pay 20 lakh as tax, including penalty, and they have assured that pending 10 lakh will be paid by March 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP