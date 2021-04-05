Ludhiana teen hangs herself from ceiling fan at home

A 13-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself at her house in Gurmel Nagar of Daba on Saturday evening, police said.

Her father, who is a rickshaw-puller, told the police that his daughter, who was their only child, studied in Class 7 at a private school. She was stressed for the past few days, but he was not sure why.

On Saturday evening, when he and his wife returned home, they were shocked to see her hanging from the ceiling fan. He raised the alarm and informed the police.

Sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur, SHO, Daba police station, said no suicide note was found in the house. The body was moved to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of the girl’s father.

Seventh suicide by a student in three months

March 3: A 14-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Takhran village near Samrala town

March 1: A Class 11 student died by suicide in Basti Jodhewal

February 26: A Class 12 student hanged himself at his house in Ambedkar Nagar hours before his exam

February 6: Grieving the loss of her friend over a year ago, a 13-year-old girl hanged herself at her house in Guru Nanak Nagar, Daba

January 16: Five days later, a student of the same school ended her life at her house in Sangowal village. Instead of informing the police, the family had cremated the body

January 11: A 17-year-old girl, who studied in Class 12 at a government school, was found hanging in the school’s biology laboratory. She had left a suicide note stating that her parents were planning to get her married, while she wanted to continue her studies.