Ludhiana | Three days on, police yet to trace miscreants who stole 13,000 de-addiction tablets from centre

Three days on since unidentified thieves targeted outdoor opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics and decamped with 13,000 de-addiction tablets from government hospital in Khanna on the National Highway, both police and hospital authorities have failed to find any trace of the accused.

The incident had come to light on Monday morning when the hospital staff arrived at the clinic only to find the de-addiction tablets missing.

About 2,500 patients visiting the de-addiction centre depend on the pills each day. Three-day doses kept at the clinic have, however, been stolen.

Senior medical officer Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin said the incident must have taken place on Saturday afternoon after the staff closed down the clinic, which has around 6,500 to 7,000 patients registered with it. Around 13,000 tablets used in alternative opioid treatment were stolen.

Due to the ongoing repair work in the old building, the previous SMO had shifted the clinic to a cubicle.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Khanna William Jeji said police have not ruled out the possibility of an inside job, adding that the probe is currently underway.

“A person was caught on a close circuit television camera (CCTV). He was asked to join the investigation but the person has not yet reported before the police,” he said.