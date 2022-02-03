Ludhiana | Traffic hits for 9 hours as truck breaks down on busy road

Traffic movement was affected for almost nine hours after a truck broke down on the Tibba Road cut on Jalandhar-Delhi Road for almost nine hours on Thursday morning. The harsh cold and rains added to the woes of commuters.

The truck loaded with apples was coming from Jammu and Kashmir and headed towards Samrala Chowk via national highway, and as it reached near Tibba cut, it broke down on the way at around 8am. The truck was repaired and removed from the road at around 5pm.

Although the traffic police were quick to reach the spot and tried to manage the traffic, but due to jam and a portion of road being blocked, vehicles were moving at snail’s pace. Moreover, the rain added to the troubles of the traffic police and made it difficult to remove the truck.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP – Traffic 2) Karnail Singh said that as the truck was loaded with apples, It became difficult to remove it from the road.

