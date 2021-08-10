Ludhiana tween girl fakes kidnapping to meet friend

A Class-6 student of a government school in Ludhiana faked her kidnapping to meet a friend, sending her parents and local police in a tizzy on Monday.

The tween had convinced a classmate, who lives in her neighbourhood in Bhamian Kalan, to inform her parents that around five men had kidnapped her outside the school.

The girl’s parents started searching for her and reached her classmate’s house after she didn’t return from school on Monday afternoon. The classmate told them the cooked-up story, following which the parents informed police about the kidnapping.

The Jamalpur police swung into action immediately. Upon questioning, the classmate told them the truth and the girl was traced to her friend’s house in Happy Colony and handed over to her parents within three hours.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, station house officer, Jamalpur, said during the investigation they found that in the morning, the girls had made a plan on a WhatsApp group to meet. He added that exposure to mobile phones at a very young age due to the lockdown has distracted the children. He appealed to the parents to keep a tab on their children’s activities on social networking sites.