Ludhiana: Two brothers assault, kidnap elderly father to grab his real estate
others

Steal 1.5 lakh, property documents from 70-year-old’s house in Moti Nagar; already given several acres of land in Uttar Pradesh, says mother
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Eyeing their parents’ vast properties, two brothers and their accomplices assaulted their 70-year-old father and kidnapped him after barging into his house in Vishwakarma Colony, Moti Nagar, on Thursday.

The brothers also stole 1.5 lakh in cash from the house, along with the house’s documents, and their parents’ debit cards, cheque books and other documents.

A manhunt has been launched following a complaint by Rajwinder Kaur, 67, the mother of the accused – Amarjit Singh and Narinder Singh.

Rajwinder told the police that she lived with her husband, Harbhajan Singh, and grandson, Sarbjit Singh, 17, at their house in Vishwakarma Colony.

She said two of her three sons, Amarjit and Narinder, had been staking claim to this property, besides others owned by her husband.

On Thursday, Amarjit and Narinder, with their respective sons, a relative and three more men, barged into their house and assaulted her husband.

They ransacked the house and stole 1.5 lakh in cash, their house’s legal papers and other financial documents. They then forcibly dragged her husband out of the house and left with him.

Rajwinder said they had already divided their 14-acre land in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, among their three sons, while their only daughter had died.

Besides their house in Moti Nagar, they own another building in Ludhiana, whose rent is their primary source of income.

The woman added that Amarjit and Narinder wanted to grab all their properties and money and had therefore kidnapped her husband to force him to give in.

Rajwinder claimed that her sons had assaulted her husband in December 19, 2020, as well.

They had filed a complaint to the police in this regard, but no action was taken. She rued that had the police acted timely, the attack on her elderly husband could have been prevented.

Sub-inspector Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said they were on the sons’ trail to rescue the victim, and will nab all accused soon.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Moti Nagar station.

