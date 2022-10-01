Ludhiana woman booked for abetting 30-yr-old man’s suicide

A woman was booked for abetment to suicide on Friday after a 30-year-old man ended his life by consuming poison at Ranwan village in Machhiwara.

The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Kaur.

She has been booked based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father. He told police that his son used to work in Dubai and had returned to India two years. He added that his son was in a relationship with Kaur and used to transfer money to her while working overseas.

“My son had given the woman around ₹1.2 lakh as loan, but when he asked her to return it, she refused. On September 28, he went to her house to ask for the money, but to no avail. Some time later, Kaur came to our house and started slapping my son and also hurled abuses. Unable to bear the humiliation, he consumed poison. He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead,” the complainant said.

