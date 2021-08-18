Ludhiana: Woman snatchers’ gang strikes again

A gang of three women and their male accomplice struck again in the city and robbed a retired teacher of her gold bangles on the pretext of offering her husband and her a lift in their car in Sarabha Nagar on Monday.

On being informed, division number 5 police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot.

Victim Champa Arora, 66, of Sarabha Nagar, said that she, along with her husband Gurbachan Arora, a retired block development officer, had gone to a temple in Sarabha Nagar.

When they were returning home, a woman walked up to them and said that the wife of the priest, sitting in the car, wanted to talk to Champa, following which they walked to the car. The victim alleged that the accused offered them a lift but, after covering some distance, told them that they were heading in another direction, following which the victim and her husband got off. It was only then that Champa realised that her bangles were missing. The couple immediately informed the police.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at division number 5 police station, said that the police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to identify the accused.

The women snatchers’ gang has been active in areas under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana police commissionerate and Ludhiana rural police for the past few years.

Similar cases in the past

March 20: A gang of thieves, including three women and a man, robbed an elderly woman of her gold bangle on the pretext of offering her a lift in their car in Jagraon.

March 10: The gang robbed a 73-year-old woman of her gold bangle in H-Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar of Ludhiana.

August 31, 2020: The women’s gang robbed two women in a day in Sarabha village and Jodhan Bazar. The accused had introduced themselves as relatives to the victims.

July 26, 2020: A 53-year-old Sahnewal resident was robbed of her gold chain by a gang of women. The Sahnewal police had lodged an FIR against unidentified persons.