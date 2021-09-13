Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 4 Horse regiment pays homage to heroes of Battle of Phillora
others

Ludhiana: 4 Horse regiment pays homage to heroes of Battle of Phillora

Adjudant Captain Siddharth Singh from 4 Horse led a small contingent and paid tributes to Singh, who was posthumously bestowed with the Maha Vir Chakra
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:40 AM IST
An army officer laying a wreath to pay tributes at the memorial of late Major Bhupinder Singh outside Rose Garden in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The 4 Horse regiment on Sunday remembered the heroes of the Battle of Phillora and conducted a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial of late Major Bhupinder Singh outside Rose Garden.

Adjudant Captain Siddharth Singh from 4 Horse led a small contingent and paid tributes to Singh, who was posthumously bestowed with the Maha Vir Chakra.

A two-minute silence was also observed to pay homage to the martyr.

The Battle of Phillora was one of the largest tank battles fought during the Indo-Pak 1965 war.

Major Bhupinder Singh led his squadron boldly in this war from September 11 to 19 and fought valiantly and also destroyed many tanks of the enemy in Phillora and Sodreke.

On September 19, 1965, his tank was badly hit and caught fire. Major Bhupinder Singh was evacuated and shifted to the military hospital, Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 3, 1965.

