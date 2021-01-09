Ludhiana: Courier firm owner booked for raping employee
The owner of a courier company has been booked for rape on the complaint of his employee, whom he refused to marry after maintaining a physical relationship for five years.
The 30-year-old woman had filed a complaint on October 26, 2020. After investigating the matter for over two months, police on Friday booked the accused, 30, a resident of Nirmohgarh Colony, Daad village.
The victim, who lives in Gagandeep Colony, Bhattiyan, said she got into a relationship with the accused while working for him as a computer operator since 2014. She alleged that her boss proposed her for marriage and also introduced her to his parents.
In July 2015, he established physical relations with her at their office in Minarva Complex near Clock Tower and they continued to date.
Later in 2018, his parents asked her to resign, as they didn’t want their relatives to know that their son was going to marry his employee.
Meanwhile, the accused stopped answering her calls and kept avoiding her, and eventually, refused to marry her in August last year. When she approached his parents, they said they wanted their son to marry a rich woman.
Sub-inspector Maninder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and will arrest him soon.
