Ludhiana: Cracker unit’s licence cancelled

The district administration cancelled the license of a firecracker manufacturing unit on Machhiwara-Rupnagar Road at Hambowal village in Machhiwara on Friday, following repeated complaints from the villagers.

The residents of at least 12 villages had been opposing the establishment of the firecracker factory citing air pollution. The villagers also alleged that the factory was also contaminating underground water, causing health problems among the locals. Following the protest, the district administration swung into action and cancelled the license of the factory.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Samrala) Vikramjit Singh had initiated a probe following the complaints. He examined the factory and found illegalities. He filed a report to deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, who ordered the termination of the license of the factory.

Congress MLA from Samrala constituency Amrik Singh Dhillon reached Hambowal village and appreciated the step taken by the district administration. He stated that a prolonged problem of the locals has been resolved.