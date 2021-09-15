Ludhiana: Police posts to be abolished, change of jurisdiction in the offing

After 3am meetings, some more major changes are in store for the police personnel in the city such as abolition of at least 15 police posts and change in jurisdiction of police stations.

At present, the city has 31 police posts. Once at least half of them are abolished, the staff posted at the police posts will be shifted to police stations.

A committee will analyse population, number of cases, number of police officials deputed and other factors before making the changes. Former Ludhiana commissioner of police Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh had also abolished some police stations and police posts in 2017.

Jurisdiction changes are being mulled as the buildings of some stations are in an incongruent division. In the present setup, the building of the Division 5 station falls under the jurisdiction of Division number 8 station.The newly built PAU police station lies in the jurisdiction of the Haibowal police station and the Basti Jodhewal police station stands in the jurisdiction of the Salem Tabri station. Similarly, the building of the Focal Point police station is under the jurisdiction of the Moti Nagar police, and the Jamalpur police station and Moti Nagar are under the jurisdiction of the Division 7 police, while the Sadar police station falls under jurisdiction of Division 8.In these circumstances, people are forced to travel extra miles to get police help.

PAU officers may move to new station

Officials in the know, requesting anonymity, said the committee has recommended that the PAU police station be shifted to some new location. The said station is at present situated at the Dairy Complex on Humbran Road. Incidentally, the building was built for the Haibowal police station, but officers established the PAU station instead.

The Atam Park, Humbran, Kailash Nagar police posts can be abolished. Joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian said the project is in the pipeline. “A committee is conducting a survey of all police posts and police stations. We will take a decisions according to the recommendations of the committee,” he said.

New building for Jamalpur station

The Jamalpur police station will now function out of a new building near Jamalpur Chowk. Earlier, the police station was being run from the Jamalpur police colony, while the Basti Jodhewal police will get a new building very soon as the department has started work on it. Earlier, the police had shifted the crime against women and children cell to a new building in Rishi Nagar.