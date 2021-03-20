IND USA
A health department staffer taking a sample from a mask violator for RT-PCR testing at Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana’s Covid-19 cases soar past 300 after five months

Active cases reach 1,765, while total case count rises to 30,395; two more casualties push death toll to 1,075
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:29 PM IST

Covid-19 cases in the district shot past the 300 mark, for the first time in over five months since the pandemic’s peak in September, with 329 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday.

With this, Ludhiana’s Covid tally rose to 30,395, while the death toll also reached 1,075 with two more casualties.

As many as 1,765 patients are still recuperating from the virus, while 27,555 have been cured so far.

The latest fatalities include two men, aged 50 and 45, from Bhikhi village and Hambran, respectively.

The district has been recording a steady rise in cases since the advent of March. While the cases remained over 100 for 10 days since March 1, this week started with over 200 cases, a trend that continued through the first five days, before the infections jumped the 300 mark on Saturday.

11 students, three teachers found infected

The positive patients included 11 students and three teachers.

The teachers are from Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Bharat Nagar; Delhi Public School; and Government High School, Kalsa.

The students include five from Christian Medical College, two each from Government High School, Salem Tabri; and GSSS, Basti Jodhewal; and one each from Government Primary School, Sabzi Mandi; and Delhi Public School.

Total vaccinations in district cross 1 lakh

On the bright side, vaccination coverage in Ludhiana crossed 1 lakh on Saturday.

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 this year. Since then, 25,539 healthcare workers have received the first shot and 15,884 have got the second dose. Over 15,589 frontline workers have also got the first dose, while 3,193 have been immunised with the second dose as well.

As many as 27,951 senior citizens have turned up for the vaccine since March 1, while the number of inoculated residents, aged between 45 and 59 and having comorbidities, is 12,121.

On Saturday, a total of 6,617 people showed up for the vaccine at various government and private health facilities in Ludhiana.

