Ludhiana’s Covid tally nears 40,000 mark with 480 cases

The district on Tuesday saw addition of 480 cases to its Covid-19 tally, taking it closer to the 40,000 mark in less than a month after registering 30,000 cases.

Of the total 39,974 cases reported so far, 3,391 patients are still under treatment and 1,215 have died, including three on Tuesday.

As many as 35,368 people have successfully beaten the virus.

In some respite, the Covid graph saw a slight bend after registering 500+ cases for two consecutive days.

In the highest-ever spike, the district had logged 530 cases on Sunday, followed by 523 infections on Monday.

The latest fatalities include a 73-year-old man from Basti Jodhewal, a 60-year-old man from Shimlapuri and a 31-year-old man from Dugri.

The latest positive cases include a cop, an undertrial and a government school teacher from Hargobindpura.

Amid the recent surge, Ludhiana has recorded 5,564 cases and 71 deaths in less than two weeks of April, against 7,294 cases and 115 deaths in March. In February, the numbers were 1,319 and 28, respectively.

Over 300 cases are being recorded daily since March 20, including 400+ cases on eight days and 500+ on two days.