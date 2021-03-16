Ludhiana’s daily Covid cases shoot up to 245, six lose battle to virus

Showing no signs of the pandemic slowing down, the district recorded over 200 Covid-19 infections for the second day in a row, with 245 residents testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

On Monday, the week had started with 226 Covid cases, after the district witnessed over 100 cases on 10 days since the advent of March.

The virus also claimed six lives on Tuesday, up from Monday’s four, pushing the death toll to 1,060.

The deceased include five males and a 52-year-old woman from Kakowal Road. The male deceased were two 67-year-olds from Gill village and Issa Nagri, a 65-year-old from Kod Sahir, a 59-year-old from Sarabha village and a 56-year-old from Aman Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass.

The district’s case tally now stands at 29,304, of which 1,060 cases remain active after 26,942 recoveries.

Among those found infected on Tuesday are a traveller from Dubai and five teachers – one each from a kindergarten school in Model Town; DAV University, Jalandhar; PCTE, Baddowal; GP School, Chinniwal; and Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sahibana.

Besides three students from GTB Nursing College, Shastri Nagar in Model Gram; and one each from Shri Aurobindo College; GNE College; GSSS, Kohara; and GSSS, Sahibana, were also found positive.