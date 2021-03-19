Ludhiana’s sees 200+ Covid cases for 4th day in row

The district witnessed four more Covid-19 fatalties in the last 24 hours even as the number of fresh cases breached the 200-mark for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. With 237 fresh cases, the district’s case tally went up to 29,774. It now has 1, 549 active cases.

The latest deaths took the district’s toll to 1,069. Of the total, 19 fatalities were added to the district’s toll in just four days. Thursday’s fatalities include a 79-year-old man from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar (BRS Nagar), a 73-year-old male from Model Town, a 67-year-old man from Ghas Mandi and a 60-year-old woman from Haibowal.

9 teachers, 5 students among infected

Those infected include two healthcare workers and nine teachers from the city.

At Sacred Heart Convent School, BRS Nagar, two teachers were found infected, while one teacher each from St Joseph School Dugri, GNE College, Chhajjawal village’s primary school, Government Senior Secondary School, (GSSS), Bharat Nagar, GSSS, Dalla village, and Aswal Model School in Dugri tested positive. A professor at Punjab Agricultural University also tested positive for the virus.

Besides, five students, including one each from Bhattal College, Sarabha, Sacred Heart Convent School, BRS Nagar, All Saints College, Jaspal Bangar, Multipurpose School, DPS School South City, Ludhiana, also tested positive. Besides, an employee at GSSS, Ladhowal, also tested positive.

The district had recorded 226 cases on Monday, followed by 245 infections on Tuesday, the highest recorded this year and 233 cases on Wednesday. The virus had claimed four lives on Monday, six on Tuesday and five lives on Wednesday.

4, 352 people inoculated

As many as 4, 352 people turned up for Covid vaccination at various government and private health centres in Ludhiana on Thursday. These include 1, 952 senior citizens and 806 people with comorbid conditions in the age group of 45 to 59.

Besides, 436 healthcare workers came for the first dose, while 104 received the second dose. As many as 830 frontline workers also got the first dose while another 221 came for the second dose. So far, 88, 218 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus.