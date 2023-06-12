Thieves arrive in luxury car, steal goat and flee!

In a bizarre incident, thieves arrived in a luxury car and made off with a goat in Kasari Masari area under Dhumanganj police station of the city on Monday morning.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The goat owner and locals rushed behind the car, but the thieves sped away. A CCTV footage of the car has also gone viral on social media platforms.

The goat owner has approached police in this connection.

Mansoor Alam, a resident of Kasari Masari, in his complaint given to police said that his goat was tied outside his gate on Monday when some persons in a luxury car stopped outside his house at around 9am. Two persons came out of the car and dragged his goat inside the vehicle and fled towards the Jagriti Crossing.

Mansoor came out of the house and rushed behind the car along with other persons of the locality but failed to catch the thieves who were driving the car rashly. Mansoor immediately called the police control room and informed them of the incident. Some footage of the speeding car and the goat were caught in the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhumanganj police said further action will be taken in this connection after investigations.

It is worth mentioning that ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha, the price of goats shoots up. Goats are sold for ₹5,000 to ₹1,00,000 depending on their size, weight and beauty.