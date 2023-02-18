Maha Shivaratri celebrated with much fervour in Prayagraj, devotees throng Shiva temples

PRAYAGRAJ Devotees of Lord Shiva in the Sangam city celebrated Maha Shivratri on Saturday with much religious fervour. From witnessing a huge turnout of devotees at different Lord Shiva temples to taking out the Shiva barat, the city saw celebrations by various puja committees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devotees formed a beeline at various Shiva temples in the city early in the morning. The historic Shiva temple of Daraganj, Padila Mahdeo, Mankameshwar, and Takshakeshwar Nath, along with those of Rajapur, Civil Lines and Shivkuti, and Teliyarganj witnessed a heavy rush of devotees. Anticipating a heavy rush of the crowd, the police department had deputed adequate police forces, including women cops, at all eminent temples.

Grand ‘shringaars’ of Lord Shiva were also done in these temples. Amidst the chanting of mantras, devotees waited for their turn to offer prayers with various items considered dear to Lord Shiva.

The highlight of the celebration was the ‘Shiv Barats’ (religious processions) that were taken at two localities of the Chowk area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many of the devotees in the barat were dressed as demons. They had painted their bodies with black paint and were seen performing some dare-devil acts. Some of them were seen carrying artificial human skulls while a few others had made garlands from artificial animal bones.

At the barat that was taken out from Ghantaghar of Chowk, a few devotees were dressed as Lord Shiva, goddess Durga, and other deities. Some of the devotees were dancing to the tunes of mythological songs.

In both processions, the devotees played Holi with gulal and offered prasad to Lord Shiva and the same was distributed among the onlookers as well.

Explaining the importance of the event, religious scholar and noted astrologer from Varanasi, Hemant Bhaduri said that Maha Shivratri is celebrated to revere Lord Shiva and is also known as Padmarajarathri, Maha Shivaratri, Shivaratri, Shivarathri, and Shivaratri. Maha Shivaratri marks the night when Lord Shiva performed the ‘Tandava’. It is also believed that on this day Lord Shiva was married to goddess Parvati”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the high festive demand, the rates of all puja items -- including flowers, bel patra (Aegle marmelos), and other items -- shot up on the day. Regardless, devotees lined up to purchase these items. The demand for fruits also witnessed an uptick and so did their price.

On the day, several devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga and collected its water, and offered the same to the Shivalinga, located in the vicinity of the river.