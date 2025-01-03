Mahakumbh 2025 is the safest ever to be held in history: UP Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that Mahakumbh 2025 is the safest ever to be held in history, emphasising that no anti-social or anti-national elements could penetrate the multi-layered security system put in place for the fair. He added that these enemies of the nation could only issue futile threats, but they know that if they attempt to target the fair, they will be hunted down wherever they hide in the world. Keshav Prasad Maurya during the Kumbh conclave (HT)

Maurya assured that no attacks, whether by air, ground, or water, are possible due to the foolproof measures in place to ensure a safe and secure religious gathering.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Kumbh Conclave organied by Hindustan newspaper at the Allahabad Medical Association (AMA) auditorium, Maurya shared his experiences, mentioning that he had worked as the organisation secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for a long time. He had the opportunity to serve and take blessings from saints during several Kumbh and Ardha Kumbh events in Prayagraj.

At the Hindustan Divya Mahakumbh 2025 Conclave on Friday, Maurya highlighted that the fair is a perfect example of Samrasta, with an estimated 40 to 50 crore devotees expected to bathe in Sangam waters without any discrimination of caste or creed.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Maurya recalled that during the 2013 Kumbh, under the leadership of the ‘mini CM’ Azam Khan, the Kumbh had faced many hardships, with pilgrims enduring severe difficulties, and some even losing their lives in a stampede. He pointed out that the only infrastructure development carried out during the 2013 Kumbh was the Baihrana flyover, which lacked logical entry or exit points.

In contrast, Maurya expressed pride in the smooth and safe organisation of Kumbh 2019 under the “double-engine government,” which saw a record 24 crore pilgrims. He said that Mahakumbh 2025 will be even grander, expecting over 40 to 50 crore attendees.

Maurya also spoke about major infrastructure developments for Mahakumbh 2025, including the opportunity for devotees to visit Akshayvat, the expanded Bade Hanuman temple corridor, and the religious atmosphere at Dashaswamedh Ghat and Nagvasuki.

In the second session, Juna Akhara’s patron, Mahant Hari Giri, emphasised the importance of ensuring that people coming from all over the country and the world do not go hungry. He assured that saints are working alongside the government to ensure the smooth organisation of the mega fair, which promotes harmony.

Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara, a monastic order of transgender seers, shared how in 2019, Juna Akhara adopted the most exploited transgender individuals of society, and Kinnar Akhara merged with Juna Akhara. The world will see what the transgender Akhara will do in Mahakumbh 2025. Tripathi also narrated the journey of his struggle, beginning in 1999 when he started an organisation advocating for the rights of transgender individuals.

Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan of Ayodhya discussed the mythological significance of Mahakumbh, stating that scriptures mention Kalpavas, which involves following fasting rituals for a fixed period. According to the Acharya tradition, living in adherence to scriptural methods with restraint is Kalpavas. He stated that Mahakumbh is a reflection of India’s faith.

In the closing session, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi announced that Prayagraj is expected to generate over ₹2 lakh crore in revenue from Mahakumbh 2025. He noted the event’s importance from religious, spiritual, and economic perspectives, estimating that every individual attending the fair would spend an average of ₹5,000.

Director of Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, Prof. Badri Narayan, explained that the Kumbh Mela is different from other fairs, as people come with the commitment of attending the month-long Kalpavas. The Kumbh embodies the unity of state, society, and religion, as expressed by saints and sages.

Hindustan Lucknow’s Resident Editor Sunil Dwivedi welcomed the guests, and chief revenue officer Rajat Kumar honored them with shawls and plant saplings. Praveen Shekhar conducted the programme.