Mahakumbh 2025: Submit proposal for Int’l airport at Prayagraj: U.P Dy CM Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya chaired review meeting of preparations being made to organise Mahakumbh-2025 at Sangam city, here on Monday.

At the ICCC auditorium located at the Mela area, the deputy CM ordered officials to start construction work of a four-lane road connecting to the airport at the earliest.

He asked the officials of Bamrauli airport to prepare an action plan and submit a proposal regarding making the airport of Prayagraj an international one.

Maurya asked the officials of the departments and the working agencies that all the works and projects should be completed well before Mahakumbh-2025. He also asked them to keep in mind the future requirements of Prayagraj while preparing the action plan of all the plans and projects.

Keshav directed officials concerned to prepare a proposal to carry out the work of widening, strengthening of roads in the area of about 80 km around Prayagraj in view of Mahakumbh-2025.

In the works related to Kumbh, opinion should be taken from the people’s representatives and they be made aware of the developments, he said.

Expressing strong displeasure over the delay in the construction of railway over bridge (ROB) to be built in Jasra, he directed to start the work at the earliest.

Dy CM directed the bridge corporation officials to complete the over bridge in Chaufatka, an overbridge near Salori and other overbridges without any delay. He also directed to get the works of Ring Road and Ramvan Gaman Marg to be completed on top priority.

He has asked the officials to make a proposal for making another railway overbridge between Niranjan underbridge and Pani-ki-Tanki flyover.

Keshav directed that action should be taken on top priority to connect all the sewer lines to STP by tapping 100 percent drains under the sewerage disposal program under Namami Gange Mission. He directed the construction work of STPs at Phaphamau, Naini and Jhunsi to also be completed at the earliest.

MP Phulpur Keshari Devi Patel, former minister and MLA from Allahabad West Sidharth Nath Singh, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant were also present in the meeting.