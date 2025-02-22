Mahakumbh: FIRs against 17 social media accounts for posting women bathers’ videos

Seventeen first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged against different social media accounts for posting allegedly objectionable videos of women bathers at the Mahakumbh since the beginning of the Mela on January 13, according to the police. On February 19, a case had also been registered against the Telegram channel cctv CHANNEL 11, carrying videos of women bathing at the Mahakumbh. (For representation only)

In 2019, the Allahabad high court had banned the publication of photos/videos of women bathing at the Kumbh Mela. In view of this, the social media team of Uttar Pradesh Police has been continuously identifying such social media accounts and registering cases against them.

“We will ensure strict action against those involved in preparing and selling objectionable videos of women on social media,” said UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar.

“The police had already registered three FIRs against 17 social media account holders and arrested some of them. Vigil on social media accounts is being done round the clock to curb this practice and maintain the dignity of women,” Kumar said.

During social media monitoring on February 20, 2025, it came to light that videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the Mahakumbh had been uploaded on social media through certain platforms in a clear violation of the privacy and dignity of women.

Taking cognizance of the same, necessary legal action is under way by identifying such 15 more social media accounts and registering a case against them at the Kotwali Kumbh Mela on Friday.

Earlier, on February 17 and February 19, FIRs were lodged at the Kotwali police station in the Mela against once such account each – the Instagram account @neha1224872024 and the Telegram channel cctv CHANNEL 11.

The 15 social media accounts against whom FIRs were lodged on Friday include Girls Live Video (Facebook), Desi Bhabi Ji (Facebook), Rupola Rose (Facebook), Dwivedi rasiya @dwivedirasiya4271 (YouTube), Crush of Indians @CrushofIndians (YouTube), Mahakumbh-2025 @pkumar334 (YouTube), BABA KA VLOGEE Comedy @BABAKAVLOGEE440 (Youtube), Blogger Aabha Devi @BloggerAabhaDevi077k (Youtube), Roshan Desi Vlogs @roshandesivlogs4438 (Youtube), Kapil Tv @Kapiltv1 (Youtube), Mela Mahotsav @Mela-Mahotsav (Youtube), Pushpa village vlog @pushpavillagvlog (Youtube), Hindu Official 1.2M @hinduk7066 (Youtube), Play Tube @PlayTube7325 (Youtube) and desi.rasiya.video @desi.rasiya.video (Instagram).

On February 17, a case was registered against Instagram account @neha1224872024. Allegedly indecent videos of women bathers, who came to the Mahakumbh, bathing and changing clothes were being posted from the said Instagram account. After registering a case against the Instagram account, information is being sought from the Meta Company to provide the identity of the person operating it. Once the information is received, arrests would follow.

In a related development, the Ahmedabad crime branch arrested three persons -- Chandraprakash Phoolchand, a YouTuber and Prayagraj resident, besides Prajwal Ashok Teli of Latur, Maharashtra and Praj Rajendra Patil from Sinhala, Sangli, Maharashtra -- on Friday, for uploading indecent videos of women taking a bath at the Mahakumbh on YouTube. Police claimed those arrested were selling such videos.

During investigation, the Ahmedabad police recovered objectionable footage of women from the possession of the accused. Police have also recovered three laptops, microchips and high-end mobile phones from all the three accused and investigations are on to establish a connect between the three who hailed from different parts of the country.

Investigation revealed that the three had also sold videos of women bathing at Mahakumbh to other channels at between ₹800 and ₹2000 per clip and were running a business of selling videos at expensive rates. They were allegedly involved in this business for nearly eight months.

DIG Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna said the two social media accounts had been identified and a case was registered besides efforts were being made to ascertain identity of persons operating the same after which legal action would be initiated.