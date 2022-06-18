Mahakumbh preparation: Revamping of drainage system of Sangam city on cards

As part of the preparations for a grand Mahakumbh-2025 and the commitment towards making the Ganga and Yamuna clean, the district administration has chalked out a detailed proposal for revamping the drainage system of Sangam city.

This also includes construction of new sewage treatment plants (STPs) and treating effluents falling in the two rivers besides laying down new sewage pipelines, informed senior officials aware of the plans.

In a meeting held recently, divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal made it clear that keeping the two rivers—Ganga and Yamuna—clean is the priority of the administration.

With a view to keep the water of Ganga and Yamuna clean and pure, the proposal for tapping all the 76 drains of the city is on the cards. Among these, 34 drains would be tapped by Mahakumbh 2025 for which the divisional commissioner has given a green signal.

“Out of these, the work of tapping of 20 drains has been proposed to be done by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) while the work of tapping the remaining 14 drains would be undertaken from the budget allocated by the state government for Kumbh. In these 34 drains, treatment of effluent would be done through bioremediation,” shared Goyal.

For the rest of drains, tapping of 16 drains has been completed and work on 23 others is in progress with a target to complete the work by September this year. Besides, there are three dry drains too, said another senior official who had attended the meeting.

“Tapping the drains and treating the effluent is our topmost priority as keeping the rivers clean and pure is not only our moral responsibility but also the best ‘seva’ (service) that we can offer to crores of pilgrims who would be coming to take holy dip in the Ganga, Yamuna and the Sangam,” said the divisional commissioner.

Further, in view of huge turnout of devotees, pilgrims and tourists coming to city for Mahakumbh, or for that matter during the Magh Mela, it has also been proposed to lay sewer lines on Triveni Road, Lal Road, Parking Number 17, Galla Mandi Marg and Sector 1 and 2 in Sangam area. This proposal too has been approved by the divisional commissioner.

Along with this, a proposal to replace tube well and old pipelines on Akshayvat Marg and at parking number 17 in the Mela area has also been approved. Out of the project proposed by the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN), the work of laying and widening the drainage pipeline on Chhatnag road, provision of providing electricity in areas included in the city limits after the expansion of PNN area and the proposal to buy 50 new compactors and 150 tippers in view of Mahakumbh-2025 has also been approved, said officials.

The proposal of beautification and development of Ramghat by the flood works division, construction of access road to Kilaghat and arranging jetty there and making Saraswati Ghat wider has also been approved in the meeting.