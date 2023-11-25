MAHAKUMBH-2025 PREPARATION: Half-a-dozen ROBs more than 88% ready, relief for commuters soon

Various development works being undertaken in the run up to Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj have now started gaining pace with their progress becoming visible on the ground.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the latest progress reports, there are six road over bridges (ROBs) out of a total of 13 that are under construction in the district, whose works are now 88% or more complete, even as the construction of another four ROBs has reached between 23% and 49%, district officials said.

It is believed that these ROBs will all be almost ready by March 2024. The confidence stems from the fact that 93% construction of the Mazar Trisection ROB and 94% construction of Bhirpur Meja Marg ROB are also complete while Bakshi Bandh ROB is 98% complete while Begam Bazar ROB is 91% finished while the Bampur Marg ROB is also 91% complete, the officials added.

Anirudh Kumar, project manager, UP Bridge Corporation, said that the construction of ROBs is being done at a fast pace. “Our target is to start traffic on some ROBs by March 2024 and the work on the remaining ROBs also gets 70 to 80 % completed by that time. The aim is to complete 98 to 99% of all construction work before the rains and make them operational immediately after the rains. We are confident of finishing the construction of all ROBs and make them operational well before the formal start of Mahakumbh-2025,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report of this has also been sent to the state government by the UP Bridge Corporation, the officials said.

Officials concede that among the wide-ranging works being undertaken in the run up to Mahakumbh-2025, the most important at this time is the construction of the ROBs, roads and ghats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues....view detail