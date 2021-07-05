Home / Cities / Others / Maha-Metro conducts safety check on Pimpri-Dapodi track route
Maha-Metro conducts safety check on Pimpri-Dapodi track route

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) conducted a safety and technical check on the Pimpri-Dapodi stretch on Sunday
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:46 PM IST

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) conducted a safety and technical check on the Pimpri-Dapodi stretch on Sunday.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager of Pune Metro, said “It was a two-hour inspection which was done yesterday (Sunday).”

The Pimpri-Dapodi stretch is termed a priority stretch, which falls under the 16.58km long PCMC-Swargate corridor.

After the completion of the Sant Tukaram nagar station, work on the Phugewadi station is also approaching its final stages.

As per information provided by metro officials, work of constructing a viaduct on the Pimpri-Dapodi route is complete and now setting up the respective stations is a priority.

The work on stations including Pimpri, Kasarwadi Dapodi is in advanced stages, while 50% to 60% work on the Bopodi station has been completed.

