Maharashtra CM visit Jawhar; remarks on closed door meeting, airstrips

Uddhav Thackeray, during his visit to Jawhar, took a jibe at Governor BS Koshyari, saying there are many areas in the region and elsewhere to construct airstrips for landing and take-off.

A controversy erupted as Koshyari was not allowed to board a state aircraft for his Dehradun trip.

While addressing the media, the CM said, “Now, you [the media] have raised this issue... We (the state) can construct many airstrips in Jawhar and elsewhere in the state.”

The CM also made a caustic remark on home minister Amit Shah’s statement that sharing of CM’s post was not promised during the closed-door meet at Matoshree. The CM said, “Just now, I had a ‘closed door’ meeting in regard to the development of Jawhar as a tourist destination in the state and other issues...I am divulging the details of the closed door meeting to all of you.”

Meaawhile, the chief minister has also announced the construction of a full-fledged hospital and a medical college in the tribal belt of Jawhar. The former King of Jawhar, Doorasinh Raje Mukhne met the CM and donated land for setting up a health facility. The Mukne Dynasty ruled Jawhar for 600 years, till 1947.

The CM visited a child care hospital, Cottage Hospital and Kharvand Anganwadi Centre in Jawhar and reviewed the working of the medical centres. He took stock of the issues facing the medical fraternity working in the rural and tribal belt in Jawhar and also reviewed the malnutrition cases. He also inspected the houses built for tribals under the PM Awaaz Yojana.

Delay in Palghar district building

The new Palghar district was carved out of Thane district in August 2014. The CM said there has been a delay in building houses for the new collectorate, police and other departments. Thackeray said the new infrastructure will be ready soon.

Thackeray was accompanied by Dada Bhuse, guardian minister; Ravindra Phatak, member of Legislative Council; Rajendra Gavit, member of Parliament, Palghar; members of Legislative Assembly Sunil Bhusara and Srinivas Wanga; Palghar collector Dr Manek Gursal and other officials.

