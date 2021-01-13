IND USA
Maharashtra govt likely to decide on starting Mumbai locals for all citizens today

The state government has been planning to allow restricted entry to all commuters between 10pm and 7am
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The lifeline of Mumbai, local trains, was back on track since June last year after the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, but the initial services were only for essential workers. Later, women commuters were allowed to travel between 11am to 3pm and after 7pm till the last train. (HT FILE)

The state cabinet is likely to take a decision over allowing all commuters to travel by local trains during non-peak hours on Wednesday, officials said. The state government has been planning to allow restricted entry to all commuters between 10pm and 7am.

Railway officials said they have not received any directions from the state government so far on allowing all the passengers.

“We have not received any directions from the higher authorities yet. Passengers will be allowed to commute by local trains only after directives from the Maharashtra government and approval by the railway ministry,” said a senior railway official.

