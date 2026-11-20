Mumbai, Ten months after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died in a crash at the Baramati airstrip, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹64.53 crore to equip the airport for night and all-weather landings under Instrument Flight Rules . Maharashtra govt sanctions ₹64 cr for Baramati airport; Better late than never, says Sule

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Friday termed the allocation as "better late than never", remarking that had the funds been released earlier, Ajit Pawar might still have been alive.

As per a government resolution issued by the General Administration Department on Thursday, the government has also approved an annual recurring expenditure of ₹68.88 lakh for the airport's operations and staffing.

A Learjet 45 aircraft crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar, the then-Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, and four others on January 28.

The government's decision follows the transfer of the airfield from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company . A funding proposal submitted by MADC was approved by an Empowered Committee headed by the Chief Secretary on October 29.

Of the ₹64.53-crore capital expenditure, ₹12 crore has been earmarked for procuring a 10,000-litre fire crash foam tender, ₹10.56 crore for runway strip grading, blast pads and storm-water drainage, and ₹6 crore for navigation and lighting equipment, including Precision Approach Path Indicators , runway edge lights and windsocks.

The plan also includes ₹5.40 crore for an 8-km perimeter road, ₹5.06 crore for a compound wall, ₹5 crore for a prefabricated Air Traffic Control tower-cum-technical block and fire station, ₹4.61 crore for recarpeting the 1,600-metre runway and ₹2.27 crore for constructing Runway End Safety Areas .

The project estimate also includes ₹9.52 crore towards GST, consultancy and insurance charges.

The annual operational allocation of ₹68.88 lakh will cover utility expenses and contractual engagement of 21 personnel, including a terminal manager, airside manager, supervisor, security guards, firefighters, housekeeping and ground maintenance staff.

The Directorate of Aviation in Mumbai has been designated as the controlling and disbursing authority for the funds.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Sule welcomed the move, saying, "Better late than never. I only wish this money had come earlier; perhaps Dada would still have been with us today."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.