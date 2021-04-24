Maharashtra teachers request extension to file data for Centre’s school portal

Teachers from the Maharashtra have requested the state education department to extend the deadline to send data to be filled in the central government’s school portal Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE).

The education department had asked schools to submit the data required for UDISE by April 26. Teachers have, however, requested the department to grant them an extension to fill the details. With a state-wide lockdown in effect, teachers said they are not able to travel to their respective schools amid Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Teachers said that while they can fill and enter the data from home, they do not have access to the documents required for the purpose.

“We cannot travel in the current situation. A lot of material that is required to collect and collate data, including service books and student records, are in the school. We thus hope to get an extension,” said Anil Bornare from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) teachers’ cell.

“We do not want to risk our lives going to school at the moment,” said another teacher.

Officials from the education department said that an extension can be given in case it is required.

“We will look into the issue and see what can be done,” said an official from the department.

While schools and colleges remain closed across the state, teachers are occasionally being called to school for work as per some teachers. Teachers now hope that the department announces summer break so that they can prepare for the upcoming semester.