Home / Cities / Others / Maharashtra villagers risk lives, cross railway tracks to immerse Ganesh idols
Maharashtra villagers risk lives, cross railway tracks to immerse Ganesh idols

As per the villagers, there is a long standing demand for better connectivity and an artificial pond in the village itself as around 1,000 idols are immersed in the creek every year during Ganesh Chaturthi
By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Villagers cross tracks in Thakurli, Maharashtra. (Rishikesh Chaudhary)

For residents of Kachore village and Khambalpada in Thakurli, Maharashtra, immersing their Ganesh idol is a risky affair. They are forced to cross the railway tracks and then immerse the idol into the creek on the other side.

As per the villagers, there is a long standing demand for better connectivity and an artificial pond in the village itself as around 1,000 idols are immersed in the creek every year during Ganesh Chathurthi.

Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of these residents, local police along with the railway police have now deployed a team at the track to guide the villagers. “Earlier, we used an underpass tunnel but it hasn’t been maintained well. We are forced to cross the tracks to immerse the idols in the creek. This year, the municipal corporation provided a small tank but people want to immerse the idol in a proper water body,” said Manoj Chaudhari, 41, a villager.

He added, “We had raised the demand to political leaders and authorities to help us with some sort of connectivity to the creek.”

Dombivli GRP senior police inspector Mukesh Dhage said, “During the festival, we deploy a team of 25 police personal at the track to help residents cross the track. The personnel are from local police, GRP and RPF. We also inform the railways to control the speed while approaching this area as people keep crossing the tracks in groups.”

KDMC ward officer Vasant Bhongade said, “After the residents placed a demand to provide an artificial pond at the village this year we provided them with a tank. However, there is a poor response from the villagers. As of now, there is no plan for a permanent artificial pond in this area.”

Local corporator Rekha Chaudhari said, “There is a need to have an artificial pond in this village for which I will be following up with the civic body in future.”

