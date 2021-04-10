Home / Cities / Others / Maharashtra: 4 Covid patients die in Nagpur hospital blaze
Maharashtra: 4 Covid patients die in Nagpur hospital blaze

At least four patients, including a woman, died following a massive fire that broke out in a Covid hospital at Wadi area of Nagpur on Friday night. Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for Covid-19.
By Pradip Kumar Maitra
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 12:28 AM IST
At least four patients, including a woman, died following a massive fire that broke out in a Covid hospital at Wadi area of Nagpur on Friday night. According to unofficial sources, around 27 patients at the hospital were shifted to government-run medical college and hospital and Indira Gandhi Medical College in a serious condition.

This is the second such tragedy in the state after Mumbai where several patients being treated for Covid-19 at Sunrise Hospital were killed after a fire broke out last month.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Samir Meghe, who represents the area, said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. “Prima facie it appears that short-circuit could have triggered the fire,” said Meghe, who overseeing the rescue operations.

Sources said the fire started on the first floor of Well Treat Hospital at Wadi, and the smoke spread to the second floor where 10 patients were in the ICU. Of these, the hospital staff managed to rescue six patients while the remaining four died of asphyxiation due to toxic smoke. “We can’t comment on the health condition of others as we are busy shifting the patients to other hospitals,” said commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and it took about an hour to bring the blaze under control. Names and identities of the deceased were not yet known.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut to visit the spot and ordered an inquiry into the incident. District collector Ravindra Thakare said he had a talk with the civil surgeon and asked him to conduct a probe and submit a report as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, over 6,5,50 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths were reported in Nagpur on Friday.

RSS chief tests positive for Covid-19

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

According to RSS headquarters, Bhagwat was not feeling well for the past couple of days and underwent RT-PCR test this morning. The report in the evening stated that he was positive.

Later in the night, he was admitted at Kingsway Hospital, which is run by former BJP Rajya Sabha member Ajay Sancheti.

